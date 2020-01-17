Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $200.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.43. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

