Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

