Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARDS. ValuEngine downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

