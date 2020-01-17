Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,653. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

