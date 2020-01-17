Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

UNP stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $184.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

