Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 138.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $256.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

