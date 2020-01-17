Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79, approximately 225,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 613,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $344.61 million and a P/E ratio of -94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

