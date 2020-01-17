Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) Trading Up 0.8%

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.44 ($1.73) and last traded at A$2.43 ($1.72), approximately 92,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.41 ($1.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.34.

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI)

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.