Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $60,216.00 and $110.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,888,994 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

