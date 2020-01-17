Arden Trust Co Sells 995 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Allergan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.45. The stock had a trading volume of 88,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $194.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.50.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

