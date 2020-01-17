Arden Trust Co Sells 49,175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.90. 27,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $144.26 and a one year high of $183.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.