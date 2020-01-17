Arden Trust Co Sells 2,780 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 6,064,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,858. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

