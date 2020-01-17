Arden Trust Co Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $252.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

