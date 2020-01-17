Arden Trust Co Has $1.28 Million Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 193,203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $40.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1791 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

