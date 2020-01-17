Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report sales of $4.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.04 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $21.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $22.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

ARCT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.19. 92,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,578. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

