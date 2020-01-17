Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

RKDA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 225,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -2.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

