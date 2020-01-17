Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

AMAT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,225. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

