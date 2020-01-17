Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,354 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. 1,693,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,225. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

