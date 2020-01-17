Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,898 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

