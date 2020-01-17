Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.37. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

