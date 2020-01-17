Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.34, 1,178,174 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,755,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

