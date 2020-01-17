Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AGTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

