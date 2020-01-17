AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.39

AO World PLC (LON:AO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.39 and traded as low as $86.00. AO World shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 81,084 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on AO. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 132 ($1.74).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.10. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 million and a P/E ratio of -34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

