Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 911.43 ($11.99).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 973.20 ($12.80) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 919.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 890.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

