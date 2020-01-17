Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $305.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.61. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

