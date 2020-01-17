Anoncoin (ANC) Hits Market Cap of $61,559.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $61,559.00 and $93.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

