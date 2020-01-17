Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

BUD opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 25,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.