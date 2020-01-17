Analyzing SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SVMK and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pinterest 0 13 11 0 2.46

SVMK currently has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $27.84, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than SVMK.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SVMK and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $254.32 million 10.45 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -13.80 Pinterest N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pinterest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SVMK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -26.72% -29.90% -10.66% Pinterest N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pinterest beats SVMK on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

