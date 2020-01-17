AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading 2% Higher

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, 50,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 56,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.76 million for the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

