Analysts Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 1,102.50

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,111.67 ($14.62).

A number of research firms recently commented on WKP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON WKP opened at GBX 1,177 ($15.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,161.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 990.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.