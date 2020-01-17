Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $70.50

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of WNS by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

