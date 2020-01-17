Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $13.00

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in R1 RCM by 73.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.42. 847,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

