Analysts Set Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $99.13

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.13.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

