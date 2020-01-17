Analysts Set Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Target Price at $3.88

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTNB shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski purchased 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.