Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) PT at $131.17

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

Several analysts recently commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

