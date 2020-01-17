Analysts Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SITC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 350,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,673. SITE Centers has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.