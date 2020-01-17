Analysts Set Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CLW traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $445.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

