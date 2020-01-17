Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$110.65

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.65.

GIB.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of GIB.A traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$112.89. The company had a trading volume of 545,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.14. CGI has a 1-year low of C$84.09 and a 1-year high of C$113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

