Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $116.89

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,455. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

