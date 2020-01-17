Analysts Set $45.75 Target Price for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 2.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $45.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Helios Technologies an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.34. 3,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,921 shares of company stock worth $1,367,728. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

