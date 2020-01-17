Analysts Set $31.00 Price Target for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $193,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 36,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $207.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

