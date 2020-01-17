Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $11.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.65. AutoZone reported earnings of $11.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $66.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.73 to $66.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $72.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.72 to $74.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $3,024,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 427.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 82.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $1,147.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,039. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,188.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,139.91. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $803.28 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

