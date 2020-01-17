Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post sales of $692.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $675.03 million and the highest is $710.71 million. Stantec posted sales of $632.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million.

Several research firms recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Stantec stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. Stantec has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stantec by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 172,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

