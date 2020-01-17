Analysts Anticipate Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 43,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

