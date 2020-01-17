Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,199 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 380,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 220,573 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

