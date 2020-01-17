Analysts Anticipate GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.07. GrubHub reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

In other news, Director Keith Richman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $109,390.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $150,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,916.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 313.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,114 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 98,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GRUB traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 131,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,621. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

