Analysts Anticipate El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth about $7,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth about $2,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 130.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

