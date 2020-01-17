Analysts Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $998.10 million. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

DLPH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 696,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

