Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.24. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 120,500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaconda Mining Inc will post -0.0306122 EPS for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

