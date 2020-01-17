AmsterdamCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 64.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $26,353.00 and $3.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 108.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

